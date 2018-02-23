Brown blames Eskom after misleading Parliament over Trillian

The minister is accusing Eskom officials of deliberately misleading her.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says she didn’t intentionally mislead Parliament by failing to disclose business dealings between Gupta-linked Trillian and Eskom, pinning the blame on senior officials at the power utility.

Brown released a statement on Friday morning after advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that she violated the executive ethics code when she appeared before members of Parliament (MPs) last year.

“According to the information I received from Eskom in response to the questions filed by the chief financial officer on beheld of the chief executive officer, no payments were made. I relayed this information to Parliament, but it emerged that Eskom had indeed made payments to Trillian.”

Brown claims she received information from Eskom, signed off by the chief financial officer on behalf of the chief executive officer, and it said that no payments were made to Trillian by the power utility.

The minister says all she did was relay this information to MPs.

She insists she immediately informed Parliament's Ethics Committee and the Public Protector of the false information when she became aware that she was lied to.

Opposition parties have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Brown.

The Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone says she would be disappointed if he didn't because it would prove that the ANC endorses corruption.

"At the very core of his speech (State of the Nation Address) he discussed dealing with corruption and stopping state capture, firing Lynne Brown will show he is serious about dealing with this."

Congress of the People has also called for the minister’s head.

Mkhwebane has given Ramaphosa 14 days to take action against Brown.

