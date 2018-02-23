Authorities drill into Theewaterskloof Dam for last 10% of water

Theewaterskloof is the biggest dam in the Western Cape and the biggest contributor to Cape Town’s Water Supply System.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are drilling into the Theewaterskloof Dam to extract the last 10% of its water.

The dam is currently 11.5% full, compared to 28% at this time in 2017.

WATCH: Water dept drills boreholes at Theewaterskloof Dam

The National Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “The situation at Theewaterskloof is quite dire because we’re almost at 11% capacity of the dam. But this is not just about the dam, it’s about the situation in the Western Cape as a whole.”

Chief director for infrastructure and maintenance at the site Leonardo Manus says: “It has been designed to fail at 10%. So, the work that we’re currently doing is to ensure that we have access to the last 10% of the capacity to ensure that we can prolong the operations of the dam.”

Western Cape DWS Regional Head talks about the drilling that's underway at the Theewaterskloof dam pic.twitter.com/UaooGPSIy4 — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) February 22, 2018

More details on the work done at the Theewaterskloof dam pic.twitter.com/Df3idtWe24 — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) February 22, 2018

