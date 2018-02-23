Popular Topics
Authorities drill into Theewaterskloof Dam for last 10% of water

Theewaterskloof is the biggest dam in the Western Cape and the biggest contributor to Cape Town’s Water Supply System.

FILE: The Department of Water and Sanitation conducted a site visit at the Theewaterskloof dam on 22 February 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: The Department of Water and Sanitation conducted a site visit at the Theewaterskloof dam on 22 February 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are drilling into the Theewaterskloof Dam to extract the last 10% of its water.

Theewaterskloof is the biggest dam in the Western Cape and the biggest contributor to Cape Town’s Water Supply System.

The dam is currently 11.5% full, compared to 28% at this time in 2017.

WATCH: Water dept drills boreholes at Theewaterskloof Dam

The National Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “The situation at Theewaterskloof is quite dire because we’re almost at 11% capacity of the dam. But this is not just about the dam, it’s about the situation in the Western Cape as a whole.”

Chief director for infrastructure and maintenance at the site Leonardo Manus says: “It has been designed to fail at 10%. So, the work that we’re currently doing is to ensure that we have access to the last 10% of the capacity to ensure that we can prolong the operations of the dam.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

