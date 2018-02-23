Pretoria cash heist suspects on the run
Authorities say the robbers shot at the G4 Security vehicle before it blew up.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for about nine armed men involved in a cash-in-transit heist on the N4 west between R80 and Ga-rankuwa in Pretoria.
Authorities say the robbers shot at the G4 Security vehicle before it blew up on Friday.
They managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says: “It’s alleged the suspects shot at the G4 vehicle using rifles and forced the security guard out of the vehicle. The cash van was blown up using an explosive an an undisclosed amount was taken. The security guards were not injured during the incident.”
A motorist who witnessed the attack said: “Police are busy cordoning off the area. The armoured vehicle has been opened and the cash is all over the place. Apparently, the robbers ran away and nobody was arrested. They ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.”
WATCH: Cash-in-transit heist on the N4
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
