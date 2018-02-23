AnnMarie Wolpe hailed for her fight for gender equity in education

Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor has paid tribute to the late academic, author and well-known writer on women’s rights.

CAPE TOWN - Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor says AnnMarie Wolpe, who died last week, was a pioneer in fighting for gender equity in education.

Wolpe, the widow of Harold Wolpe - one of the Rivonia trialists arrested with Nelson Mandela and other senior leaders in the African National Congress (ANC), was an academic, author and well-known writer on women’s rights.

She was 87.

At a memorial service in Temple Israel in Green Point on Thursday, Pandor described Wolpe as a woman of great talent, indefatigable energy and commitment.

“She always hoped that we would do much, much more about young girls and women in our educational establishment.”

Pandor paid tribute to her determination, flair and courage.

In 1963, after the massive police swoop which netted several senior ANC leaders including her husband, she helped him, and three others plot a daring escape from the Marshall Square police cells in Johannesburg.

She recounted in her book The Long Way Home how she smuggled blades in roast chicken to her jailed husband, as well as notes sewn into his shirt collars.

Wolpe and three of his fellow activists eventually bribed a warder to escape and were smuggled out of the country.

After a spell in detention herself, she was ordered to leave the country.

Initially, she had to leave her three young children, Peta, Tessa and Nicholas, who was a baby at the time and recovering from pneumonia.

She settled in England where she became an academic.

Wolpe returned to South Africa with her husband in 1991 and became active in education policy.