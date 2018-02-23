Hawks: Ajay Gupta arrest warrant not linked to Estina case
The Hawks have confirmed Ajay Gupta is wanted on another charge of corruption which is not related to the Estina case.
PRETORIA - The Hawks have confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Ajay Gupta but it’s not related to the Estina Dairy Farm investigation.
The unit's acting head Yolisa Matakata clarified this aspect related to the case which saw eight suspects appear in court in Bloemfontein a week ago.
The accused face charges, including fraud and money laundering, for allegedly siphoning off funds from the Free State Agriculture Department into Gupta-linked bank accounts.
Matakata says Gupta is the subject of a corruption investigation but declined to provide further details.
“The warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta is for an unrelated case of corruption and is active until it’s executed. We are liaising with his lawyers, who have written to us. We have responded accordingly.”
She had also clarified questions surrounding former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane.
“You also wanted to know whether we have active warrants of arrest for Mr Duduzane Zuma. We don’t have any as that pronouncement was never made by us. It came from other speculation or expectations. I don’t know where it came from.”
WATCH: Hawks briefing on Vrede dairy farm case
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
