AFU adamant money paid into Atul Gupta’s account was illicit
The unit made the comments in its response to Gupta’s challenge of a preservation order, which saw the sum of money seized last month.
PRETORIA – The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is adamant that the millions paid into Atul Gupta’s Bank of Baroda account are the proceeds of criminal conduct which he was party to.
The unit made the comments in its response to Gupta’s challenge of a preservation order, which saw R10 million seized last month.
Eight suspects appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court last Friday in connection with the Estina Dairy farm investigation.
Gupta’s brother Ajay was supposed to be among the accused but he is now considered a fugitive after failing to present himself to the authorities.
AFU acting head Knorx Molelle says evidence shows that the source of the money paid into Atul Gupta’s Bank of Baroda account was derived through a series unlawful activities, such as theft and money laundering.
Molelle says the crimes were committed in concert by a group of related individuals and entities in a planned and co-ordinated manner.
He says a substantial amount of money was syphoned out of the Free State Agriculture Department to Estina.
The advocate says the offences did not stop there but extended to several individuals and entities who became recipients of proceeds of unlawful activity such as Gupta.
More in Local
-
Pregnant women urged to be alert to Listeriosis symptoms
-
Brown blames Eskom after misleading Parliament over Trillian
-
It’s D-day: Will NPA prosecute Zuma?
-
Regional manager blamed for Metrorail WC's debilitating service
-
S&P Global is optimistic about SA’s economy, warns more work lies ahead
-
Corruption Watch upbeat its application into Sassa saga will succeed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.