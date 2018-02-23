Abrahams receives recommendations on Zuma charges
Jacob Zuma filed his representations on why he should not be charged at the end of last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has received the recommendations on whether to reinstate criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
Friday was the deadline for a team of prosecutors considering Zuma’s representations to make a recommendation to Abrahams on whether or not to reinstate charges relating to fraud and corruption.
Zuma submitted reasons as to why he should not have his day in court at the end of last month, nine years after the original decision to prosecute was withdrawn.
Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mokotedi’s Mpshe’s decision to halt the case against Zuma.
Abrahams appointed a six-member team of senior prosecutors to consider Zuma’s representations and report back to him by the end of Friday.
One of the members on that team is advocate Billy Downer, who was the prosecutor originally assigned to handle the case.
Downer strongly opposed the decision in 2009 to withdraw the charges against Zuma, believing the State had a strong case against him.
Abrahams informed Zuma last year that more than 200 witnesses had been located and had expressed their availability to testify if needed.
