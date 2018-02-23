4 taken in for questioning over Ngcobo shooting
Five South African Police Service members were killed earlier this week in an attack on Ngcobo police station.
CAPE TOWN - Four people have taken in for questioning for the murder of five police officers in the Eastern Cape.
The five South African Police Service members were killed earlier this week in an attack on Ngcobo police station.
A member of the public was also gunned down. The attackers made off with a number of firearms.
Meanwhile, the Institute for Security Studies says the brazen nature of the attack shows many criminals simply don't fear police.
The institute's Johan Burger explains: “This problem is twofold. It’s the general deterioration in terms of respect of police. Criminals don’t believe they will be caught.”
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for swift action in the investigation.
“We want answers and we want arrests. This is the new way we want to do things in our country. We want to start things on time and get things done timeously. When there is a disaster like this it should be attended to with maximum speed.”
Edited by Shimoney Regter
