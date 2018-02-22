Zille: WC Cabinet working around the clock to address drought
Premier Helen Zille says the province has overseen municipal spending of over R680 million since 2009.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says her Cabinet is working around the clock to assist with the ongoing drought.
Zille says the province has overseen municipal spending of over R680 million since 2009.
A further R82.5 million has been diverted for water security measures in Saldanha Bay, Drakenstein and Swartland Municipalities.
The premier has delivered her State of the Province Address in the Western Cape legislature.
WATCH LIVE: WC Premier Helen Zille delivers 2018 Sopa
AQUIFER DRILLING PROJECTS
The premier says the City of Cape Town’s aquifer drilling projects will cost R260 million for the current financial year.
She says Cape Town will ramp up its water augmentation supply from 120 million litres per day by July 2018 to about 300 million litres per day by September 2020.
Zille adds a further R15 million will be spent on the Brandvlei Dam by expanding the capacity of the feeder canal to the dam.
An additional 4,400 hectares can be irrigated, and 8,000 jobs will be created.
This comes as day zero has been pushed back 9 July.
Officials say reduced consumption has helped push back the date which was set at 4 June a week ago.
The city used 523 million litres per day last week, from 526 million the week before. The Groenland water donation to the Steenbras Upper Dam has also helped.
The Western Cape is currently experiencing its worst drought in 100 years.
In Cape Town, level 6B water restrictions are currently in place and Capetonians have had to cut their consumption to 50 litres per person a day.
While day zero has been pushed back, residents in the city have been urged to continue saving water.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
