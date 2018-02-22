[WATCH LIVE] Zille delivers 2018 State of the Province Address
Helen Zille is expected to address the drought situation in the province, among other issues.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is delivering her 10th State of the Province Address (Sopa).
The big question is whether she’ll be able to deliver a speech that will inspire the residents of the province to tackle major challenges and issues, like housing, crime and health.
Zille is expected to address the ongoing drought in the Western Cape and explain how her Cabinet plans to tackle the crisis and assist the City of Cape Town.
The metro has been able to save water and is bringing more supply online resulting in day zero being pushed back to 9 July.
Public transport is another issue that needs attention. Ongoing cable theft and vandalism has crippled Metrorail and left hundreds of thousands stranded when the central line was shut down for six weeks.
Crime remains a big problem for the Western Cape. Communities are battling gangsterism and shootings, while Nyanga remains the murder capital of the country.
At the same time, residents are looking to provincial structures for job creation, with a high unemployment rate among the youth.
WATCH LIVE: WC Premier Helen Zille delivers 2018 Sopa
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#Budget2018 ‘receives positive feedback’ from ratings agencies
-
10 injured after two taxis collide on R28
-
Transport Dept to launch new train service between Joburg, Limpopo
-
Guptas’ Optimum mine faces court action & threats of a ‘radical demonstration’
-
#RandReport: SA stocks fall led by Sibanye-Stillwater, rand barely changed
-
Home Affairs Dept conducts inspection at ANN7 studios
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.