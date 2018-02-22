[WATCH LIVE] Zille delivers 2018 State of the Province Address

Helen Zille is expected to address the drought situation in the province, among other issues.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is delivering her 10th State of the Province Address (Sopa).

The big question is whether she’ll be able to deliver a speech that will inspire the residents of the province to tackle major challenges and issues, like housing, crime and health.

Zille is expected to address the ongoing drought in the Western Cape and explain how her Cabinet plans to tackle the crisis and assist the City of Cape Town.

The metro has been able to save water and is bringing more supply online resulting in day zero being pushed back to 9 July.

Public transport is another issue that needs attention. Ongoing cable theft and vandalism has crippled Metrorail and left hundreds of thousands stranded when the central line was shut down for six weeks.

Crime remains a big problem for the Western Cape. Communities are battling gangsterism and shootings, while Nyanga remains the murder capital of the country.

At the same time, residents are looking to provincial structures for job creation, with a high unemployment rate among the youth.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)