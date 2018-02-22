Unions furious with Treasury's move to hike VAT rate

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the government had little option in the matter. It is the first VAT hike in 25 years, and the first by an African National Congress (ANC) government.

CAPE TOWN – Unions have reacted angrily to the increase in the value added tax (VAT) rate from 14% to 15%, saying that it will punish poor people.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the government had little option in the matter. It is the first VAT hike in 25 years, and the first by an African National Congress (ANC) government.

Gigaba’s maiden Budget, tabled on Wednesday, also included spending cuts across government of R85 billion over the next three years to help rein in the national debt, meet a revenue shortfall of more than R40 billion and cover the cost of phasing in fee-free higher education and training.

In a briefing ahead of his Budget speech, Gigaba defended the decision:

“VAT has the least effect on the poor than other tax measures that we could have announced and has the least effect on growth.”

But unions are furious.

The secretary-general of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Zwelenzima Vavi, says that workers and the poor are being punished for years of mismanagement of the economy under former president Jacob Zuma.

“The VAT increase… is such a double insult to workers, who are now being asked to clear the mess created by the very person who is reading the Budget.”

Cosatu’s Matthew Parks says that politicians and their friends looted the state and now workers were being asked to foot the bill.

Gigaba also announced small but higher than inflation increases to social grants in a bid to cushion the impact of the VAT hike.