Tshwane Municipality to increase revenue by about R450m
Mayor Solly Msimanga is expected to table the report at the council sitting in Pretoria on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality has revealed that its adjusted Mid-Term Budget will see revenue increase by about R450 million this financial year.
Mayor Solly Msimanga is expected to table the report at the council sitting in Pretoria on Thursday.
The Tshwane Municipality has increased its revenue as a result of hikes in property rates, interest on investments as well as grant allocations.
Income from the sale of water has, however, not gone up because of the reduction in consumption due to restrictions imposed last year.
The city will see expenditure rise by nearly R680 million largely due to contractual obligations.
But the municipality is reviewing these contracts, such as the allocation of free Wi-Fi, after the Auditor General Found the contract was entered into unlawfully.
Since taking over the running of the city, cash & cash equivalents at— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) February 22, 2018
the end of the year improved from R1.1 billion in 15/16 FY to
R2.1 billion in 16/17 FY. Unauthorised expenditure reduced from
R1.6 billion in the financial year 2015/16 to R634 million in 2016/17 financial
year
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
#Budget2018 ‘receives positive feedback’ from ratings agencies
-
10 injured after two taxis collide on R28
-
Transport Dept to launch new train service between Joburg, Limpopo
-
Guptas’ Optimum mine faces court action & threats of a ‘radical demonstration’
-
#RandReport: SA stocks fall led by Sibanye-Stillwater, rand barely changed
-
Home Affairs Dept conducts inspection at ANN7 studios
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.