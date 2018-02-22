Popular Topics
Tshwane Municipality to increase revenue by about R450m

Mayor Solly Msimanga is expected to table the report at the council sitting in Pretoria on Thursday.

City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Facebook.com.
City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Facebook.com.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality has revealed that its adjusted Mid-Term Budget will see revenue increase by about R450 million this financial year.

Mayor Solly Msimanga is expected to table the report at the council sitting in Pretoria on Thursday.

The Tshwane Municipality has increased its revenue as a result of hikes in property rates, interest on investments as well as grant allocations.

Income from the sale of water has, however, not gone up because of the reduction in consumption due to restrictions imposed last year.

The city will see expenditure rise by nearly R680 million largely due to contractual obligations.

But the municipality is reviewing these contracts, such as the allocation of free Wi-Fi, after the Auditor General Found the contract was entered into unlawfully.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

