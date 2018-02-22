Transport Dept to launch new train service between Joburg, Limpopo

The department says the train is set to be used by Zimbabwean customers crossing the border after stopping in Musina.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department will be launching a new train service between Johannesburg and Limpopo on Friday.

The journey between Johannesburg and Polokwane will take eight hours while the Gauteng to Musina route will last 10 hours.

The Passenger Rail Agency’s Daisy Daniel said: “Our mandate is to make sure that we transport the community to all provinces. There’s been a cry from the Polokwane side; they say they are at a disadvantage in terms of public transport, in this case, rail transport.”

The train service was withdrawn back in 2014 as the costs of operating the route outweighed demand.