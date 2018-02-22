Transport Dept to launch new train service between Joburg, Limpopo
The department says the train is set to be used by Zimbabwean customers crossing the border after stopping in Musina.
JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department will be launching a new train service between Johannesburg and Limpopo on Friday.
The journey between Johannesburg and Polokwane will take eight hours while the Gauteng to Musina route will last 10 hours.
The department says the train is set to be used by Zimbabwean customers crossing the border after stopping in Musina.
The Passenger Rail Agency’s Daisy Daniel said: “Our mandate is to make sure that we transport the community to all provinces. There’s been a cry from the Polokwane side; they say they are at a disadvantage in terms of public transport, in this case, rail transport.”
The train service was withdrawn back in 2014 as the costs of operating the route outweighed demand.
More in Local
-
#Budget2018 ‘receives positive feedback’ from ratings agencies
-
10 injured after two taxis collide on R28
-
Guptas’ Optimum mine faces court action & threats of a ‘radical demonstration’
-
#RandReport: SA stocks fall led by Sibanye-Stillwater, rand barely changed
-
Home Affairs Dept conducts inspection at ANN7 studios
-
Opposition parties criticise Helen Zille’s Sopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.