State capture: Parly committee targets Zwane after no-show
When Mosebenzi Zwane failed to pitch at a meeting of his deparment's oversight committee on Wednesday, MPs decided to launch an inquiry against him to probe state capture allegations.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament is going after the Mineral Resources Minister.
Committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo: "We must go for an investigation in the form of other investigations that have been instituted by other committees, taking an example of the process that is being followed by the committee on Public Enterprises."
The minister claimed that he couldn't attend yesterday's meeting to answer to state capture claims because he was in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The problem was, though, that there was no sitting of the NCOP.
It was the second time that Zwane gave MPs the runaround.
