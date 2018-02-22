State capture: Gigaba says he has nothing to hide

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that his name has not been mentioned in any investigation and there’s no proof to suggest he did anything wrong during his time at the Public Enterprises ministry.

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has responded to calls for his removal due to his alleged involvement in state capture, saying that his name has not been mentioned in any investigation and there’s no proof to suggest he did anything wrong during his time at the Public Enterprises ministry.

The Economic Freedom Fighters called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Gigaba with immediate effect and boycotted the minister's Budget Speech on Wednesday.

The Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete not to allow Gigaba to deliver his speech because a High Court judgment found that he had lied about his involvement with the Gupta family.

Gigaba says he has nothing to hide and supports the state of capture inquiry.

“The report of the Public Protector made no mention of me. The inquiry in Parliament on Eskom didn’t call me to come and testify.

“The former chairperson of the board of Eskom also came to the inquiry and made no mention of me. So, what are we talking about?”