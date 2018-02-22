Popular Topics
Sars ‘committed’ to achieving revenue target

Sars says the fiscal stability of the country is dependent on its ability to collect revenue.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) says it’s committed to achieving the increased revenue target for the current financial year as per Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s instruction.

Gigaba revised the expected revenue to be collected for the fiscus by the end of March, up by R2 billion after it was revised downwards in October.

The increase is due to improved company and trade taxes collected since the last quarter of 2017.

Spokesperson Sandile Memela says the fiscal stability of the country is dependent on Sars’ ability to collect.

”It’s for this reason that the 14,000 men and women at Sars are focused and ready to deliver. We’ve put all our plans and system to take compliance down to the granular level.”

Picture: EWn.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

