Ramaphosa reiterates call for arrests in Ngcobo police station murders

Five officers were killed in the attack on the Ngcobo Police Station during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated a call for quick arrests in connection with the Ngcobo police station murders in the Eastern Cape.

Three officers were shot dead when armed gunmen stormed the station on Wednesday morning. Two others were taken hostage and later executed, and a retired soldier was also shot dead during the firearms heist.

“In the past, people would just accept it and move on but this time they are saying no. The minister said we want answers and arrests within the next 72 hours.”

The police's Khaya Tonjeni says two suspects have been taken in for questioning.

“We have managed to arrest two suspects. Upon further questioning, however, we could not connect them to the crime scene. We cannot confidently say we’ve made arrests so far, but we’re following strong leads.”

Since the incident took place, Parliament's portfolio committee on police has urged the national commissioner to appoint a senior multi-agency team of investigators, headed by a senior general, to look into the matter.

The portfolio committee on police says the incident is an attack on the state.

