Prasa ready to reinstate 700 workers

JOHANNESBURG - Rail agency Prasa says it’s ready to comply with the Constitutional Court’s ruling that it reinstate 700 dismissed employees.

The workers were dismissed in 2013 after a staff strike where coaches were torched and damaged to the value of R42 million.

Prasa says it decided to dismiss the 700 after its preliminary investigation revealed the employees knew who was responsible for the arson attack but refused to confess.

Following last year's Constitutional Court decision declaring the dismissals unfair, the agency's Nana Zenani says they're ready to start the reinstatements.

“We’re fully compliant. The workers will be paid as of the date of their dismissal in a lump sum. We will also minus the statutory deductions, which are the UIF and pension funds.”

