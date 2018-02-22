Opposition parties criticise Helen Zille’s Sopa
The African National Congress’ Khaya Magaxa says Western Cape Premier Helen Zille completely ignored a health crisis in Manenberg.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have predictably criticised Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s State of the Province Address (Sopa).
The premier has delivered her Sopa in the Western Cape legislature on Thursday afternoon.
The African National Congress’ Khaya Magaxa says Zille completely ignored a health crisis in Manenberg.
“The premier said nothing about the hospitals that are still closed in Mananberg. People in that community are struggling to access healthcare because of those problems. She said nothing about corruption, the ANC at the national level has acknowledged the problem of corruption.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Bernard Joseph says the speech was too long with no solutions.
“She didn’t address the issues affecting the people of the Western Cape. Zille has long raised the issue of water and drought in the province, but she didn’t mention possible interventions that can address these issues.”
The African Christian Democratic Party’s Ferlan Christian says he expected more direction on the ongoing water crisis.
“There’s a lot of finger-pointing, but I think onus must be taken and say what are we doing to avoid day zero.”
WATCH: WC Premier Helen Zille delivers 2018 Sopa
