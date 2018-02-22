NW Amcu members distance themselves from platinum belt murder suspects

The suspects appeared in the Brits magistrate’s court on Wednesday where bail proceedings were postponed to next month.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in the North West have distanced themselves from the seven suspects arrested in connection with the murders of union leaders in the Rustenburg mining region.

At least two of the seven men who appeared had previously told Eyewitness News that they fled the platinum belt for fear of being killed after challenging Amcu’s national leadership.

At the time, the union dismissed the claims, saying that the allegations were being made by disgruntled members who were being used by external forces.

Speaking outside the court, union member Mahamba Ngomthi agreed:

"There are people who’ve attacked Amcu leadership, because we aren’t fighting in Amcu. The people that are fighting are those who left Amcu."

The accused will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

