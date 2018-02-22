Mogajane: Functioning of Treasury not dependent on any individual

South Africa went from a country with one of the longest serving finance ministers to four of them in just three years.

CAPE TOWNB – Amid mounting calls for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's head, a stalwart of the Treasury says that it really doesn't matter to staff who controls the purse strings.

Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane says that the department he runs is a professional one, that gets on with the job of drawing up the country’s budget, no matter who is at the helm.

However, speaking on the sidelines of Parliament on Wednesday, Mogajane said the regular changing of the guard at Treasury in recent years, had been “painful” for staff.

And now opposition parties want Gigaba to be shown the door too.

A Treasury veteran, Director-General Dondo Mogajane says that the regular reshuffles have not been easy.

“It’s been painful, as you can imagine, in the last couple of years getting a new minister here and there.”

But he says that the functioning of Treasury does not depend on a single individual.

“So any minister can come and go we will continue to do what we have to do.”

For his part, Gigaba says he’s unfazed by calls for his head from the court of public opinion.

