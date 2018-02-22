Metrorail CT regional manager placed on special leave

Richard Walker has been placed on special leave, pending an investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail’s regional manager Richard Walker has welcomed an investigation into his management.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has issued a statement saying it welcomes Prasa management's decision to remove Walker.

But Walker says Untu’s statement is disingenuous, as he hasn't been let go.

Walker has told Eyewitness News he will cooperate in an investigation into his conduct.

“The process will run its course. I must indicate that nobody is above the processes. I am fully committed to cooperate in any process and the truth will be revealed.”

