Marikana victims’ families urge Ramaphosa to turn promises into actions

JOHANNESBURG - Families of the Marikana victims have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to turn his promises into action.

During his reply to the State of the Nation Address this week, Ramaphosa said the state was committed to compensating the families of the miners who were killed by police during the unprotected strike in 2012.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri), which represents some of these families, says to date, none of its clients has been compensated.

The institute’s Nomzamo Zondo says they’re also demanding a meaningful apology.

“The families are optimistic because he said he wants to atone. Unfortunately, these kinds of statements have been made before. We’re six years into the massacre and there’ve been a lot of talks and no actions.”

