Makhura, Lesufi urged to intervene to stop Sadtu strike at Eldorado Park school

At least eight educators have not reported for school for several weeks following allegations of victimisation at the school.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi have been urged to urgently intervene and stop an illegal strike by South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) members that has resulted in the disruption of teaching and learning at some schools in the province.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) visited Eldorado Park Secondary School in the south of Joburg on Wednesday following a teachers’ strike on Monday.

The DA's shadow MMC for Education in Gauteng Khume Ramulifho says: “Sadtu is continuing where they left off somewhere around 2009 with calling meetings during school hours and also embarking on illegal protests or marches.”

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department has condemned the protest by Eldorado Park teachers.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “As the department, if you’re not at work, it’s either it’s no work, no pay. But if you’re on an illegal strike and there’s no accountability on your whereabouts, you must be charged accordingly.”