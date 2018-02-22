Popular Topics
Langa officials work with police after fatal shooting at taxi rank

Two taxi drivers were gunned down at the Langa taxi rank on Thursday morning.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Langa ward councillor says they are working with police to resolve an apparent taxi dispute that has led to a fatal shooting.

Two taxi drivers were gunned down at the Langa taxi rank on Thursday morning.

At least nine people, including a taxi driver and two school children, were wounded.

Ward councillor Samkelo John says some taxis are back on the road after the shooting incident.

“We can confirm that some of the taxis are going back except the route that has been affected. There are no taxis on the Athlone route but the others are operating.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

