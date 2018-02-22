Jason Rohde murder trial to resume next week

Rohde has decided to terminate the services of three advocates who formed part of his legal team, due to financial reasons.

CAPE TOWN - The murder trial against property mogul Jason Rohde resumes next week as the accused has terminated the services of the majority of his defence counsel to cut costs.

Rohde appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday in connection with his wife's death at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a State post-mortem later revealed that she was strangled.

The defence disputes the finding, arguing that the mother of three committed suicide.

Rohde has decided to terminate the services of three advocates who formed part of his legal team, due to financial reasons.

Advocate Pete Mihalik yesterday informed the court the he, along with two other advocates, were withdrawing from Rohde's defence counsel.

Now, only one advocate, Graham van der Spuy and Rohde's instructing attorney remain on his counsel.

Van der Spuy, who has dealt with the medical evidence of the trial, has requested a postponement in order to acquaint himself with further facts of the case.

He has indicated that his client wants the case to be dealt with speedily.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe says that she has received a report from Rohde's psychiatrist in which he indicates that the accused is capable of understanding proceedings.

Salie-Hlophe therefore ruled that the trial can continue accordingly.