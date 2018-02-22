Investigators comb through data in City of CT maladministration probe

It relates to an ongoing probe by law firm Bowman Gilfillan into maladministration in the city.

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that legal investigators have been combing through computers in the office of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille and mayoral committee member Brett Herron.

Herron had been implicated in an earlier investigation by the firm which pointed to a corruption cover-up by de Lille related to tenders in his portfolio.

De Lille has confirmed that computers were taken from her office today, but have since been returned.

"As stated before, I welcome the investigation and remain committed to cooperating fully with the process," de Lille said.

Herron too says he supports a review of data and emails on his computer, and will fully cooperate with the investigation by Bowman Gilfillan.

In December, the firm submitted a report to council implicating senior executives, de Lille and other councillors in suspected wrongdoing related to MyCiTi tenders and the Foreshore Freeway Project.

Council then agreed that de Lille be investigated and passed a resolution that the computers of de Lille and Herron, as well as staff in their offices, be accessed by legal investigators.

Speaker Dirk Smit has confirmed to EWN he has given permission for the computers to be searched.

Herron says the computers have not been taken from his office, but information has been downloaded.

He says he has nothing to hide from any investigation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)