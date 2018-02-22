Hundreds of pupils at EC school treated for food poisoning

The pupils from Ndamase Secondary were hospitalised on Wednesday night with symptoms including stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea and headaches.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of pupils have been treated for food poisoning at an Eastern Cape High School.

The Eastern Cape Health Department's Sizwe Kupelo says that they have since been discharged.

"We're still awaiting [medical test] results. The patients said that they consumed viennas."