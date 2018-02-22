Home Affairs Dept conducts inspection at ANN7 studios

The department says as part of its mandate, the inspectorate directorate undertakes regular inspections on the basis of information provided to it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says its immigration officers have conducted an inspection at former Gupta-linked TV channel ANN7.

The department says its officials are at the Midrand studios checking visas of employees.

#ANN7 Home Affair’s Immigration van leaves ANN7-TNA studios in Midrand after officials were at the offices conducting visa inspections. HM pic.twitter.com/sYO1eE1OqM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2018

An immigration van was seen leaving the ANN7 and TNA offices in Midrand after officials were locked in meetings with the company’s human resources staff.

The company, which was sold to businessman Mzwanele Manyi through vendor financing, apparently still employs a high number of Indian citizens.

Home Affairs' Mava Scott says this is routine.

“As part of its mandate, our Inspectorate Directorate Department undertakes regular inspections based on information provided to them either by a third party or any other source.”

Scott says the department will release its findings soon.

DStv announced recently that it had decided not to renew ANN7’s contract when it ends in October.