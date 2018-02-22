Hawks say no links found to terror groups in KZN kidnapping case

The Hawks say that it is too early to conclude that the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a KwaZulu-Natal couple are linked to terrorist group Isis.

This after the UK government warned its citizens travelling to South Africa to be careful.

Two people were arrested for the crime and appeared at the Vryheid magistrates court earlier this week.

They face charges including the contravention of anti-terrorism laws.

But the Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha says the case currently has no links to terrorism.

"At this stage of the investigation, there hasn't been any links to terrorist organisations or extremists. We haven't found any links at this stage."