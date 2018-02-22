Hawks again call on Ajay Gupta to surrender
The Hawks have reiterated that they are in possession of a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta and that it will be executed.
PRETORIA - The Hawks have repeated their call on Ajay Gupta to hand himself over to the authorities after his attorney questioned claims that their client is a fugitive from justice.
The Hawks announced last week after eight suspects appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrates court that Gupta was also expected to be among the accused in the dock, but he failed to turn up at court.
The matter relates to the Estina dairy farm project which allegedly unlawfully netted the Guptas and their associates hundreds of millions of rand.
But attorney Rudi Krause says that since Sunday he has been asking the investigating officer to provide him with case numbers and a copy of the arrest warrant but to no avail.
Krause says that due to conflicting reports, he cannot simply accept that a warrant for his client’s arrest has been issued.
This week Atul Gupta filed an application to challenge the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s seizure of R10 million paid into his bank account, allegedly stemming from the Estina dairy farm project.
