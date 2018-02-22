Gigaba’s budget for SA ‘hurts the poor’
Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget has prioritised free higher education for the poor and so-called missing middle.
JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget for the country hurts the poor by hiking value-added tax (VAT) and slashing funds for basic education.
Gigaba's budget has prioritised free higher education for the poor and so-called missing middle, setting aside R57 billion to fund first-year students.
While the basic education's allocation increased slightly against inflation, there were cuts in crucial areas, such as infrastructure grants which will result in a major setback to the maintenance and building of schools.
Equal Education's Nicola Soekoe says Gigaba's budget places a disproportionate burden on the poor.
“We need more money allocated to these grants that will benefit poor learners instead of taking money away.”
Read the full Budget speech below:
Budget Speech 2018 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
