Gigaba’s budget for SA ‘hurts the poor’

Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget has prioritised free higher education for the poor and so-called missing middle.

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget for the country hurts the poor by hiking value-added tax (VAT) and slashing funds for basic education.

Gigaba's budget has prioritised free higher education for the poor and so-called missing middle, setting aside R57 billion to fund first-year students.

While the basic education's allocation increased slightly against inflation, there were cuts in crucial areas, such as infrastructure grants which will result in a major setback to the maintenance and building of schools.

Equal Education's Nicola Soekoe says Gigaba's budget places a disproportionate burden on the poor.

“We need more money allocated to these grants that will benefit poor learners instead of taking money away.”

Read the full Budget speech below:

Budget Speech 2018 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)