Gigaba: Oppenheimer family bullying Home Affairs over VIP terminal
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says there is no scope in law for the VIP terminal to operate, however, it emerged this week that it has started operating.
PRETORIA – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has accused the Oppenheimer family’s Fireblade Aviation of trying to bully him into granting authorisation to set up a VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
The minister made the comments at a pre-budget briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday after the Democratic Alliance announced that it has lodged a complaint with the Public Protector based on the court ruling in the matter between Fireblade and the Department of Home Affairs where Gigaba used to be the minister.
The court found in December last year that Gigaba lied under oath and breached the Constitution.
The ruling paved the way for Fireblade to start operating the VIP terminal.
Gigaba says he was being unfairly put under pressure.
“There’s an attempt to bully the Minister of Home Affairs to provide permission for something that must be operated in a building that doesn’t belong to Home Affairs.”
Gigaba says there is no scope in law for the VIP terminal to operate, however, it emerged this week that it has started operating.
“All the key stakeholders in the matter, including the Revenue Service, the State Security, the police, the army, said no we don’t agree and Home Affairs alone is being bullied.”
Gigaba says the judgment is being appealed.
