Gigaba channels his wokeness, quotes Kendrick Lamar in Budget speech

Just before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled the key points on taxes, social spending, economic growth, he quoted US rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song 'Alright'.

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his first national Budget speech before the National Assembly and he couldn’t help but channel his inner wokeness.

He called Treasury’s opus “a tough, but hopeful budget”.

Hopeful indeed, because just before he tabled the key points on taxes, social spending, economic growth and more, he quoted US rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song Alright.

“As urban poet Kendrick Lamar says: 'We gon' be right, we gon' be alright,'” Gigaba said.

Twitter was there, present as ever and ready to comment on the minister’s reference to the rapper.

