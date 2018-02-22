Gigaba channels his wokeness, quotes Kendrick Lamar in Budget speech

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Gigaba channels his wokeness, quotes Kendrick Lamar in Budget speech

Just before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled the key points on taxes, social spending, economic growth, he quoted US rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song 'Alright'.

Youtube screengrab of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba quoting US rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Youtube screengrab of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba quoting US rapper Kendrick Lamar.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his first national Budget speech before the National Assembly and he couldn’t help but channel his inner wokeness.

He called Treasury’s opus “a tough, but hopeful budget”.

Hopeful indeed, because just before he tabled the key points on taxes, social spending, economic growth and more, he quoted US rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song Alright.

“As urban poet Kendrick Lamar says: 'We gon' be right, we gon' be alright,'” Gigaba said.

Twitter was there, present as ever and ready to comment on the minister’s reference to the rapper.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA