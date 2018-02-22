Gigaba channels his wokeness, quotes Kendrick Lamar in Budget speech
Just before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled the key points on taxes, social spending, economic growth, he quoted US rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song 'Alright'.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his first national Budget speech before the National Assembly and he couldn’t help but channel his inner wokeness.
He called Treasury’s opus “a tough, but hopeful budget”.
Hopeful indeed, because just before he tabled the key points on taxes, social spending, economic growth and more, he quoted US rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song Alright.
“As urban poet Kendrick Lamar says: 'We gon' be right, we gon' be alright,'” Gigaba said.
🇿🇦 Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba quotes @kendricklamar his budget speech #BudgetSpeech2018 #Gigaba pic.twitter.com/GKR6ujXYHL— Mofapohedi Mofokeng (@Obienyc) February 21, 2018
Twitter was there, present as ever and ready to comment on the minister’s reference to the rapper.
Malusi Gigaba tryna get a record deal from Kendrick Lamar's record label pic.twitter.com/ZLdS8T3Jfu— Coolest in da city😎 (@CleoExclusive) February 21, 2018
Here I am thinking the Kendrick Lamar quote by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was just another twitter joke, kanti hai guys!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the hand gestures are what are having me most! Hayini!!! pic.twitter.com/g0cKTgQ6Ob— Soujourn Canvas (@just_hlo) February 21, 2018
Kendrick Lamar: "We're gonn' be alright".— Japhta Sesotlo (@JaphtaSesotlo) February 21, 2018
Malusi Gigaba" We are gonna be right". #BudgetSpeech2018 pic.twitter.com/SN83BBT7pX
Minister Malusi Gigaba quoted Kendrick Lamar? What. A. Time. To. Be. Alive. 😭 #Budget2018 #BudgetSpeech2018 pic.twitter.com/Ja25cvpg7A— KONGO CENTRAL (@ChrisMpululu) February 21, 2018
