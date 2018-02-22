Fresh protests erupt outside Optimum Mine
Workers have gathered again this morning singing and dancing as they wait to hear from mine management and union bosses.
JOHANNESBURG – There are fresh protests at Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine this morning as workers wait for management to shed clarity on the company’s financial status.
The workers shut down operations at the Mpumalanga mine on Wednesday.
Their demonstration follows the bank of Baroda’s exit from South Africa.
The bank was responsible for administering their salaries and they now want to know whether they will still get paid by Friday.
One mineworker says he has a family and deserves to know the future of the company.
“We’ve got a serious concern about the security of our jobs and the future of the company. As we see all of us here, we’ve got families to look after.”
He claims some service providers have not been paid, saying this is a clear indication that they too will not be paid.
The crowd is growing as workers continue to be bussed in to join the demonstration.
#OptimumCoalMine EWN reporter Pelane Phakgadi is at the Gupta linked mine. pic.twitter.com/iQRbNvGHU0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2018
