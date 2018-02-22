Farewell Mr Zuma: Trevor Noah says goodbye to the president of jokes

What will you miss the most about Zuma? Comedian Trevor Noah said that he will miss the former president as the man of jokes.

JOHANNESBURG – Jacob Zuma resigned as South Africa’s president and maybe as the president of jokes (according to comedian Trevor Noah).

After the ANC called for Zuma to step down, he reluctantly bowed to pressure and in a televised address he announced his resignation.

Noah took to Twitter to express his disappointment in a humorous way.

The comedian said: “I don't care what the people say, he will always be the president of jokes. Farewell Jacob Zuma.”

I don't care what the people say, he will always be the President of jokes. Farewell Jacob Zuma. Watch the FULL video here: https://t.co/S5a7x63VlC pic.twitter.com/Dr3ZPo94mL — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 20, 2018

Noah has made several jokes about the former president, the ANC and South Africans as a whole, watch the full video below: