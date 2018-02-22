Eskom hopes to have new CEO, CFO in next few months
The power utility's former CFO Anoj Singh faced a number of allegations and was placed on suspension last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's hoping to fill the vacancies of CEO and CFO within the next few months, saying that interview processes will start soon.
He then resigned in January.
Phakamani Hadebe was appointed acting CEO, at the same time that a new board was appointed earlier this year.
Eskom has come under pressure to fill these vacancies and restore stability.
It has outsourced a company to screen the applications and only those with the required qualifications will then be interviewed.
The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says the closing date for applicants is Friday.
“We need people who have had experience of more than 20 years. People who have managed or run an organisation like Eskom. We are looking for someone who has dealt with serious matters.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
