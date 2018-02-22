Employees at Gupta-owned Optimum Mine to get clarity on salaries
Employees have been demanding clarity on the future of the mine after the Bank of Baroda which was responsible for administering their salaries stopped doing business in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – Workers at the Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga have been promised feedback on Thursday on whether they will be paid this month.
Employees have been demanding clarity on the future of the mine after the Bank of Baroda which was responsible for administering their salaries stopped doing business in South Africa.
The company is owned by the Gupta family, with concerns after a warrant of arrest was issued for Ajay Gupta and assets belonging to the family seized.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says the uncertainty needs to be addressed immediately.
Almost 2,000 miners have down tools handing over a memorandum.
NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mambhuru says workers expect COO George van der Merwe to address them today.
The Mineral Resources Department conducted an inspection at the mine earlier this month, recommending that Optimum Coal must comply with its labour responsibilities.
#OptimumCoalMine Protest action continues his morning at the Gupta owned mine in Mpumalanga. PP pic.twitter.com/1UJPZEWZ8H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2018
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.