EC police hunting Ngcobo cop killers

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni says that the killers must be apprehended before this week draws to a close.

Eastern Cape police officials observe a moment of silence after five officers were killed during an attack at the Ngcobo police station on 21 February 2018. Picture:@SAPoliceService/Twitter
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It was a tragic day for our men and women in blue when six police officers were killed in the space of just a few hours in separate shootings on Wednesday morning.

We start in the Eastern Cape where a massive manhunt is underway for gunmen who killed five cops and a former soldier in an attack on a police station.

A task team of senior Hawks detectives is on the case.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni says that a special task team of experienced detectives and Hawks members are hot on the heels of the suspects.

Tonjeni says that the killers must be apprehended before this week draws to a close.

"We will go out and look for the perpetrators, we will also continue to offer quality services to the people of eNgcobo."

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the police station yesterday afternoon and has described the incident as barbaric and horrifying. He's called for calm and has asked eNgcobo residents to report any suspicions to police.

Parliamentarians have called the attack a national tragedy.

Another police officer was murdered in Pretoria yesterday.

Three robbers broke into the officer's home and killed him while he was asleep.

