President Ramaphosa’s first Q&A session set for 14 March
As speculation continues to swirl over who will be President Ramaphosa’s pick for his deputy, the National Assembly has had to re-jig its programme.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the National Assembly in March for his first question and answer session since his election.
But there is a question mark over when his deputy will do the same.
A slot for questions to the deputy president was set down for next Wednesday, but this has now been postponed until there is a word from the Presidency.
Ramaphosa will be in the House for his first question and answer session as president of the country on 14 March.
An Economic Freedom Fighters motion on the expropriation of land without compensation is scheduled for Tuesday next week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
