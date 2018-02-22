Popular Topics
CT cops hunt suspects who shot man at funeral

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed as he left a church in Scottsville on Saturday.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police say they’re still searching for the gunmen behind a deadly shooting at a funeral in Kraaifontein.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed as he left a church in Scottsville on Saturday.

He had been attending the funeral of his brother, who’d also been gunned down two weeks ago.

It’s unclear whether the shootings are related.

Scottsville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Gavin Riddles says Saturday’s shooting is not an isolated incident.

“Such incidents are common in Kraaifontein… it’s like having breakfast.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

