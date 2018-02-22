Corruption Watch, CPS in court over R300 million payment from Sassa
The organisation first brought the application in 2015 when it couldn't be determined what the payment was for.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch's application to set aside the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) decision to pay Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) over R300 million is being heard in the High Court in Pretoria.
After initially opposing the application, Sassa withdrew its opposition last year, leaving CPS as the only respondent in the matter.
Corruption Watch's David Lewis says they want this money to be paid back.
“I mean we would really love for the police to look into the payment as to how and why it was made. That would involve them investigating CPS. We can only take on review the public decision.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
