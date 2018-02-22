#Budget2018 ‘receives positive feedback’ from ratings agencies
Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane says officials spoke with S&P and Moody’s immediately after Minister Gigaba delivered his speech on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Treasury says it has received positive feedback about the 2018 Budget from three rating agencies so far.
Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane says officials spoke with S&P and Moody’s immediately after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his speech on Wednesday and had talks with Fitch on Thursday.
“We engaged with Fitch, Moody’s and S&P Global, the preliminary review is that we did well… they understand that out of a tough environment we came out better than in October.”
Mogajane was briefing Members of Parliament’s committees on finance.
Fitch and S&P downgraded South Africa’s debt rating to sub-investment grade in 2017.
Moody’s is set to announce its decision in March.
