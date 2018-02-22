2 killed, 9 wounded in shooting at Langa taxi rank

President Ramaphosa’s first Q&A session set for 14 March
At least nine people were wounded during a shooting at the Langa taxi rank in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been gunned down at the Langa taxi rank in Cape Town.
Nine others were wounded during the shooting on Thursday morning.
They've been transported to hospital.
Cape Town police are combing the scene at the Langa taxi rank.
The police's Andre Traut says: “We have reason to believe that the shooting is related to taxi routes in the area. No one has been arrested as yet. We have established a taxi task team that will take over the investigation.”
