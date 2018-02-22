-
10 injured after two taxis collide on R28
Emergency services say they arrived to find the taxis had collided in the left-hand lane of the road, the passengers managed to climb out of the vehicles.
JOHANNESBURG- Ten people have been hurt in an accident involving two taxis on the R28 between Westonaria and Poortjie, west of Johannesburg.
Emergency services say they arrived to find the taxis had collided in the left-hand lane of the road, the passengers managed to climb out of the vehicles.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says: “Fortunately, there were no serious injuries. Paramedics treated the patients, thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further care. The cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
