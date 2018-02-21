Workers shut down operations at Gupta-owned Optimum mine
They're demanding clarity on the future of the company and their job security.
JOHANNESBURG – Around 2,000 miners have shut down operations at the Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga.
It’s been reported that the company may not have money to pay salaries at the end of this month.
Its owner, Ajay Gupta, remains a fugitive facing arrest. Meanwhile, his brother Atul is challenging a preservation order valued at R10 million.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Livhuwani Mammburu says workers are expecting answers from management on Thursday.
“Our members will be meeting tomorrow at around 6am to continue highlighting the problems they’re facing here.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
