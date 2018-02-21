Winnie Rust's killer says robbery decision biggest mistake of his life

Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes have been convicted of murdering the 77-year-old in her home in May 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A Wellington man maintains that it was never his intention for author Winnie Rust to be murdered as part of a plan to rob her.

The young man decided against testifying in mitigation of sentence and the process continues in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Social worker Katriena Moses says that during her interview with the 20-year-old, he informed her that his decision to help his uncle with the robbery wasn't clearly thought through.

He added that it was the biggest mistake of his life, one he wishes he could take back.

Plaaitjies claims to have regular nightmares about the incident.

Moses says that his family, friends and the community in which he grew up are still shocked that he was complicit in Rust's murder.

She adds that they believe the young man was under his uncle's influence at the time. Moses believes he has the potential to be rehabilitated.

