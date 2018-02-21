[WATCH] MPs fume as Zwane snubs committee probing state capture claims
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was meant to appear before a parliamentary committee looking into state capture allegations against him.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has again failed to appear before Members of Parliament (MPs) to account for allegations of state capture.
Zwane was expected to meet with the mineral resources portfolio committee on Wednesday morning, but he was a no-show and parliamentarians are not happy.
It is not the first time that Zwane has snubbed the committee.
In November, he had promised to appear before MPs, however, he failed to do so.
And he’s nowhere to be seen this morning for his planned meeting with the oversight committee.
It also seems that the minister may have misled the committee when he claimed that he will appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) today, even though there is no scheduled sitting of the House.
MPs have now agreed that Zwane should be subpoenaed and he should answer to a full-blown inquiry.
Committee chairperson Zet Luzipho says: “We must go for an investigation in the form of other investigations that have been instituted by other committees, taking an example of the process that’s been followed by the Public Enterprises.”
Zwane is not the only state capture accused minister to show Parliament the middle finger.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen also refused to be grilled by Parliament, saying that he will only appear before a properly constituted inquiry.
WATCH: Minister Zwane fails to appear before committee
