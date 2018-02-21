Tim Noakes expected to appear before HPCSA conduct committee
Noakes came under fire in 2014 after being accused of advising a woman on twitter to wean her baby onto a low carbohydrate, high fat diet.
JOHANNESBURG – Professor Tim Noakes is expected to appear before the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) on Wednesday as the judgment on his Twitter case is being appealed.
But the council found him innocent of negligence or providing advice without sound information.
The Professional Conduct Committee is set to hear arguments for and against the April 2017 ruling that cleared Noakes of negligence.
In the tweet, a mother asks if a low carb, high fat diet is recommended for mothers, to which Noakes replied that the key was to ween the baby onto the diet.
His lawyer, Adam Pike, says that he is confident that the council will come to the same conclusion as last year.
“The fact is, it was a tweet, that’s all it was. No one died, no harm was suffered. It was abundantly clear that Professor Noakes had not entered into a doctor-patient agreement with a woman on Twitter.”
The appeal hearing is set to begin at 10am in Pretoria.
