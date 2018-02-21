[SPONSORED] We should all be better savers, whether or not Vat is increased

As the Budget Speech approaches, debate around a possible VAT increase to remedy our increasing fiscal deficit is growing.

Regardless of which VAT course the Finance Minister announces there are several steps we, as consumers, can take to prepare ourselves for the possible financial impacts of the 2018 Budget, says Priya Naicker, advice manager at Old Mutual.

“Treasury and the Finance Minister are in a challenging position. Currently, South Africa’s debt obligations and expenses exceed its income, and last year’s tax revenue shortfall was a worrying R50.8bn – the largest ‘tax loss’ since 2009.”

Adding to this pressure and threatening to widen the gap between government revenue and expenditure is government’s recent promise of free education for students from defined poor and working-class families. Naicker

explains that borrowing more money to fund this is seen by many as a risky option.

"With concern around the levels of debt in relation to GDP, many economists say that borrowing more to fund this additional expense is not a viable option. In addition, Moody’s, the credit ratings agency that still rates South Africa a notch above junk status, has placed the country on review. This means they will be watching the National Budget very closely for signs of over-indebtedness."

To take control of your finances and soften the potential impact of taxation increases, Naicker suggests that consumers consider the following:

• Review and understand the interest rates on your debt: According to the National Credit Regulator, more than 10 million South Africans are in arrears with their debt commitments. The interest charged on short term debt such as credit cards and short-term loans can be hefty. So, while it may be tempting to spend on credit, consider purchases carefully against the total cost of repayment. Create a plan to reduce your debt that works for you, paying additional amounts to the most expensive debts first, or perhaps starting with those that provide the quickest wins for positive momentum.

• Plan for an increase (even if there might not be one): With predictions of a tough economy being South Africa’s reality for some time, South Africans will need to adapt and plan accordingly. Consider factoring a 1% to 2% increase (the current prediction by economists) into your personal budget for household spending.

• Review luxury and discretionary spending: An option Treasury may consider is introducing a tiered VAT increase. This means that VAT could be increased on premium items and services like cigarettes and alcohol. Eliminating or reducing your spend on these items can create significant financial relief.

• Save, save and save again: Whilst saving often feels like a sacrifice, the reality is it is a much needed financial treat to ourselves. Whether used to cover emergency costs or to achieve our dreams and goals, saving is an important tool to create the life we want and protect us from expensive debt. Partner with a financial adviser to craft a savings strategy that meets your needs and makes use of tax concessions where possible.

• Create a financial plan: A robust financial plan helps create strategies to balance your immediate needs with short, medium and long term goals. Combining attention to what you want to achieve with an understanding of your finances and taking action, is key to financial wellness. A financial adviser often brings the expertise needed to interpret economic factors within the context of individual circumstances to create a dynamic plan that is adaptable to changing circumstances.

One option the Finance Minister could be considering to plug the gap is to raise personal income tax. But, according to economists, South Africa’s personal income tax base is limited by our high unemployment rates and

low business confidence.

Another revenue stream that Treasury could consider increasing is VAT, the tax that is added on to the price of most of the goods and services we buy every day. The VAT rate in South Africa has been at 14% since 1993. An increase in personal tax and/or VAT is likely to result in more constrained consumer incomes.

“Whatever the Budget brings, the first step to improving our financial wellbeing is taking control of our own finances,” she concludes.